paun sterling British bank account vs Wise account

If you need to send, receive, and hold GBP you may be able to open a paun sterling British bank account with your normal bank. That means you can transact dalam pound sterling British. from wherever you call home, without needing a local address overseas.

Wise accounts are a great alternative. Use the paun sterling British details which come with a Wise account to safely receive money dalam pound sterling British., which you can convert to spend conveniently in Malaysia. Wise converts at the mid-market rate with no hidden fees.

Hold your funds dalam pound sterling British. or 40+ other currencies in your Wise account, send payments to 160 countries, and get an optional Wise card, to spend and withdraw your paun sterling British easily in the currency of your choice.

The number of currencies you can receive money in depends on your location. Check which currencies you can receive.

Wise doesn’t accept cash or cheque payments. Read more about which types of transfers you can receive.