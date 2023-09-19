Send money using PayID

What is PayID money transfer?
Making a PayID money transfer means no need to request or dig out a BSB or account number - you’ll just need your unique Wise PayID email, which you’ll see when you set up your payment.
To make a PayID money transfer with Wise you’ll need to have an account with a bank which supports PayID as a payment option. You may also be asked by your bank to verify your first Wise PayID payment. This should just mean responding to a call or SMS - and is all part of your bank’s process to keep your account, and your money, safe.
