Send money using iDEAL

What is iDEAL money transfer?
You can make an iDEAL money transfer if you have a bank account in the Netherlands and want to pay for your transfer in euros. Using iDEAL is convenient - and quick. In fact, for transfers of 3,000 EUR or less, your money will be available immediately - while for transfers of a higher value, the funds will be deposited in 1 working day.
To arrange your iDEAL payment online or in the Wise app, just select iDEAL as the payment method when you set up your transfer, and you’ll be directed to the iDEAL page, to enter your bank details. You’ll be able to send up to 50,000 EUR per transfer with iDEAL.
