TRELLUS HEALTH PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TRLS.LON.

What is the current performance of TRLS.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.012 GBP. The market has seen 0.0005 GBP change in the price of a TRLS.LON share, representing 4.3478% change from the previous close of 0.0115 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 TRLS.LON stock opened at 0.0115 GBP, reached a high of 0.012 GBP, and a low of 0.01113 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.012 GBP, while the closing price is 0.012 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1022744, indicating the level of market activity.



TRELLUS HEALTH PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.012 GBP and a low of 0.01113 GBP.

Owning a piece of TRELLUS HEALTH PLC is currently worth 0.012 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

