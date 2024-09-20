TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC stock information

TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SOHO.LON.

What is the current performance of SOHO.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.6579999999999999 GBP. The market has seen 0.006999999999999999 GBP change in the price of a SOHO.LON share, representing 1.0753% change from the previous close of 0.6509999999999999 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 SOHO.LON stock opened at 0.65 GBP, reached a high of 0.659 GBP, and a low of 0.6493000000000001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.6579999999999999 GBP, while the closing price is 0.6579999999999999 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 947163, indicating the level of market activity.



TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.659 GBP and a low of 0.6493000000000001 GBP.

What is the dividend amount of TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC? The dividend amount for TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC is 1.3700. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC is currently worth 0.6579999999999999 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.