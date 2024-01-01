Romanian leu bank account vs Wise account

If you need to send, receive, and hold RON you may be able to open a Romanian leu bank account with your normal bank. That means you can transact in Romanian leus from wherever you call home, without needing a local address overseas.

Wise accounts are a great alternative. Use the Romanian leu details which come with a Wise account to safely receive money in Romanian leus, which you can convert to spend conveniently in Australia. Wise converts at the mid-market rate with no hidden fees.

Hold your funds in Romanian leus or 40+ other currencies in your Wise account, send payments to 160 countries, and get an optional Wise card, to spend and withdraw your Romanian leus easily in the currency of your choice.

The number of currencies you can receive money in depends on your location. Check which currencies you can receive.

Wise doesn’t accept cash or cheque payments. Read more about which types of transfers you can receive.