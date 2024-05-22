Курс акций National Storage Affiliates Trust 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share) (NSA-P-A)
NYSE: NSA-P-A
Покупаете или продаете акции, которые котируются в валюте, отличной от местной? Не дайте обменным курсам вас запутать. Конвертируйте стоимость акций National Storage Affiliates Trust 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share) в любую валюту с помощью нашего инструмента и будьте в курсе того, что получаете.
NYSE: National Storage Affiliates Trust 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share) (NSA-P-A) = 22.85 USD
Предоставлено Alpha Vantage.
Акции National Storage Affiliates Trust 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share) (NSA-P-A) в USD
1 NSA-P-A = 22.85 USD
Краткий обзор показателей доходности акций National Storage Affiliates Trust 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share)
Проверьте прошлые финансовые показатели National Storage Affiliates Trust 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share), такие как выручка или чистая прибыль, а также обзор прошлой и текущей рыночной стоимости компании.
Показатели доходности акций NSA-P-A
|USD
|USD
|Предыдущее закрытие торгов
|22.9
|22.9
|Диапазон в днях
|22.85 - 23.19
|22.85 - 23.19
|Диапазон в годах
|0 - 0
|0 - 0
|Основная биржа
|NYSE
|NYSE
Показатели National Storage Affiliates Trust 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Liquidation Preference $25.00 per share)
|USD
|USD
|Разводненная прибыль на акцию (TTM)
|0
|0
|Рост выручки в годовом выражении
|0%
|Рост прибыли в годовом выражении
|0%
|Рентабельность продаж
|0%
Если вы покупаете или продаете акции и фонды, котирующиеся за границей, вы можете столкнуться с дополнительными расходами на отправку международного денежного перевода. Переводите деньги с Wise, чтобы избежать скрытых наценок на обменный курс, или откройте счет Wise, чтобы управлять своими деньгами в 40 валютах.
Правовая информация
Международный биржевой тикер Wise предоставляет информацию только в ознакомительных целях. Этот инструмент и платформа не предлагает услуг покупки или продажи акций, и отображаемые здесь данные не должны рассматриваться как финансовые рекомендации.
Все решения касательно инвестиций должны приниматься после тщательного изучения и анализа информации и консультации с квалифицированным финансовым консультантом. Мы не даем никаких гарантий относительно точности или полноты предоставленной информации. Пользователи должны быть предусмотрительны и обращаться за профессиональными рекомендациями при принятии инвестиционных решений.