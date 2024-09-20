GFINITY PLC stock information

GFINITY PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GFIN.LON.

What is the current performance of GFIN.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.00018999999999999998 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a GFIN.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.00018999999999999998 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GFIN.LON stock opened at 0.00018999999999999998 GBP, reached a high of 0.00018999999999999998 GBP, and a low of 0.00017999999999999998 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.00018999999999999998 GBP, while the closing price is 0.00018999999999999998 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2479623, indicating the level of market activity.



GFINITY PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.00018999999999999998 GBP and a low of 0.00017999999999999998 GBP.

What is the live share price of GFINITY PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GFINITY PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GFINITY PLC is currently worth 0.00018999999999999998 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.