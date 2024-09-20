GENEDRIVE PLC stock information

GENEDRIVE PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GDR.LON.

What is the current performance of GDR.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.018500000000000003 GBP. The market has seen -0.00075 GBP change in the price of a GDR.LON share, representing -3.8961% change from the previous close of 0.01925 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GDR.LON stock opened at 0.01925 GBP, reached a high of 0.0196 GBP, and a low of 0.018456 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.018500000000000003 GBP, while the closing price is 0.018500000000000003 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3102704, indicating the level of market activity.



GENEDRIVE PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0196 GBP and a low of 0.018456 GBP.

What is the live share price of GENEDRIVE PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GENEDRIVE PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GENEDRIVE PLC is currently worth 0.018500000000000003 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.