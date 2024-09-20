GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED stock information

GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GBP.LON.

What is the current performance of GBP.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.00125 GBP. The market has seen 0.000325 GBP change in the price of a GBP.LON share, representing 35.1351% change from the previous close of 0.000925 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GBP.LON stock opened at 0.000925 GBP, reached a high of 0.00134 GBP, and a low of 0.0009130000000000001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.00125 GBP, while the closing price is 0.00125 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 623583773, indicating the level of market activity.



GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.00134 GBP and a low of 0.0009130000000000001 GBP.

What is the live share price of GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED is currently worth 0.00125 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

