FERRO-ALLOY RESOURCES LIMITED stock information

FERRO-ALLOY RESOURCES LIMITED is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FAR.LON.

What is the current performance of FAR.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.06075 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a FAR.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.06075 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 FAR.LON stock opened at 0.06075 GBP, reached a high of 0.061500000000000006 GBP, and a low of 0.06075 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.06075 GBP, while the closing price is 0.06075 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 14407, indicating the level of market activity.



FERRO-ALLOY RESOURCES LIMITED during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.061500000000000006 GBP and a low of 0.06075 GBP.

What is the live share price of FERRO-ALLOY RESOURCES LIMITED? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FERRO-ALLOY RESOURCES LIMITED, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FERRO-ALLOY RESOURCES LIMITED is currently worth 0.06075 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

