FUSION ANTIBODIES PLC stock information

FUSION ANTIBODIES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FAB.LON.

What is the current performance of FAB.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0325 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a FAB.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.0325 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 FAB.LON stock opened at 0.0325 GBP, reached a high of 0.034998999999999995 GBP, and a low of 0.0316 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0325 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0325 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1285, indicating the level of market activity.



FUSION ANTIBODIES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.034998999999999995 GBP and a low of 0.0316 GBP.

What is the live share price of FUSION ANTIBODIES PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FUSION ANTIBODIES PLC is currently worth 0.0325 GBP.



