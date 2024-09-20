ENGAGE XR HOLDINGS PLC stock information

ENGAGE XR HOLDINGS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EXR.LON.

What is the current performance of EXR.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0087 GBP. The market has seen -0.00005 GBP change in the price of a EXR.LON share, representing -0.5714% change from the previous close of 0.00875 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 EXR.LON stock opened at 0.00875 GBP, reached a high of 0.009000000000000001 GBP, and a low of 0.0076 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0087 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0087 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2995878, indicating the level of market activity.



ENGAGE XR HOLDINGS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.009000000000000001 GBP and a low of 0.0076 GBP.

What is the live share price of ENGAGE XR HOLDINGS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ENGAGE XR HOLDINGS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ENGAGE XR HOLDINGS PLC is currently worth 0.0087 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

