EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC stock information

EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EME.LON.

What is the current performance of EME.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0031 GBP. The market has seen 0.00027 GBP change in the price of a EME.LON share, representing 9.5406% change from the previous close of 0.0028299999999999996 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 EME.LON stock opened at 0.0027700000000000003 GBP, reached a high of 0.00314 GBP, and a low of 0.0027700000000000003 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0031 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0031 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4538622, indicating the level of market activity.



EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.00314 GBP and a low of 0.0027700000000000003 GBP.

What is the live share price of EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC is currently worth 0.0031 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

