EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC stock information

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EKF.LON.

What is the current performance of EKF.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.278 GBP. The market has seen -0.012 GBP change in the price of a EKF.LON share, representing -4.1379% change from the previous close of 0.29 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 EKF.LON stock opened at 0.278 GBP, reached a high of 0.28550000000000003 GBP, and a low of 0.277042 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.278 GBP, while the closing price is 0.278 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 81493, indicating the level of market activity.



EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.28550000000000003 GBP and a low of 0.277042 GBP.

What is the live share price of EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC is currently worth 0.278 GBP.



