EBIQUITY PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EBQ.LON.

What is the current performance of EBQ.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.235 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a EBQ.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.235 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 EBQ.LON stock opened at 0.235 GBP, reached a high of 0.24 GBP, and a low of 0.235 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.235 GBP, while the closing price is 0.235 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 50045, indicating the level of market activity.



EBIQUITY PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.24 GBP and a low of 0.235 GBP.

What is the live share price of EBIQUITY PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EBIQUITY PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EBIQUITY PLC is currently worth 0.235 GBP.



