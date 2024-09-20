DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC stock information

DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DGI9.LON.

What is the current performance of DGI9.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.183 GBP. The market has seen 0.0008 GBP change in the price of a DGI9.LON share, representing 0.4391% change from the previous close of 0.1822 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 DGI9.LON stock opened at 0.186617 GBP, reached a high of 0.18780000000000002 GBP, and a low of 0.181324 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.183 GBP, while the closing price is 0.183 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5411120, indicating the level of market activity.



DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.18780000000000002 GBP and a low of 0.181324 GBP.

What is the live share price of DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC is currently worth 0.183 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.