DCC PLC stock information

DCC PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DCC.LON.

What is the current performance of DCC.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 51.50 GBP. The market has seen -1.75 GBP change in the price of a DCC.LON share, representing -3.2864% change from the previous close of 53.25 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 DCC.LON stock opened at 52.70 GBP, reached a high of 53.10 GBP, and a low of 51.50 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 51.50 GBP, while the closing price is 51.50 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 467121, indicating the level of market activity.



DCC PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 53.10 GBP and a low of 51.50 GBP.

What is the live share price of DCC PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DCC PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DCC PLC is currently worth 51.50 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.