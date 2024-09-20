CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC stock information

CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CTL.LON.

What is the current performance of CTL.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.155 GBP. The market has seen -0.0154 GBP change in the price of a CTL.LON share, representing -9.0376% change from the previous close of 0.1704 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 CTL.LON stock opened at 0.1506 GBP, reached a high of 0.16 GBP, and a low of 0.14166600000000001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.155 GBP, while the closing price is 0.155 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 748522, indicating the level of market activity.



CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.16 GBP and a low of 0.14166600000000001 GBP.

What is the live share price of CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC is currently worth 0.155 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.