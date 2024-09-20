CERILLION PLC stock information

CERILLION PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CER.LON.

What is the current performance of CER.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 18.10 GBP. The market has seen 0.1 GBP change in the price of a CER.LON share, representing 0.5556% change from the previous close of 18.00 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 CER.LON stock opened at 17.95 GBP, reached a high of 18.10 GBP, and a low of 17.80 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 18.10 GBP, while the closing price is 18.10 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 26691, indicating the level of market activity.



CERILLION PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 18.10 GBP and a low of 17.80 GBP.

What is the live share price of CERILLION PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CERILLION PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CERILLION PLC is currently worth 18.10 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

