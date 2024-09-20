CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC stock information

CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CDL.LON.

What is the current performance of CDL.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0027500000000000003 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a CDL.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.0027500000000000003 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 CDL.LON stock opened at 0.0027500000000000003 GBP, reached a high of 0.0027500000000000003 GBP, and a low of 0.0025 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0027500000000000003 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0027500000000000003 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 51339, indicating the level of market activity.



CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0027500000000000003 GBP and a low of 0.0025 GBP.

What is the live share price of CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC is currently worth 0.0027500000000000003 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

