ARTOIS NOM. stock information

ARTOIS NOM. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ARTO.PAR.

What is the current performance of ARTO.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 4,920 EUR. The market has seen 40 EUR change in the price of a ARTO.PAR share, representing 0.8197% change from the previous close of 4,880 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ARTO.PAR stock opened at 4,920 EUR, reached a high of 4,920 EUR, and a low of 4,920 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 4,920 EUR, while the closing price is 4,920 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 10, indicating the level of market activity.



ARTOIS NOM. during the last trading day has seen a high of 4,920 EUR and a low of 4,920 EUR.

What is the live share price of ARTOIS NOM.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ARTOIS NOM., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ARTOIS NOM. is currently worth 4,920 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

