ALTAREIT stock information

ALTAREIT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AREIT.PAR.

What is the current performance of AREIT.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 462 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a AREIT.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 462 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 AREIT.PAR stock opened at 462 EUR, reached a high of 462 EUR, and a low of 462 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 462 EUR, while the closing price is 462 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1, indicating the level of market activity.



What is the live share price of ALTAREIT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ALTAREIT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

