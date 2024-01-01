JPY to MYR Exchange Rate Chart

¥၁.၀၀၀ JPY = RM၀.၀၂၈၅၂ MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

  • yen Jepun
    yen Jepun

    Yen Jepun, salah satu daripada mata wang yang paling kukuh di dunia, merupakan mata wang rasmi Jepun. Ia adalah mata wang ketiga yang paling banyak didagangkan dan juga digunakan sebagai mata wang simpanan untuk pound sterling British dan dolar AS. Ia merupakan mata wang fiat.

  • ringgit Malaysia
    ringgit Malaysia

    Ringgit Malaysia ialah mata wang rasmi Malaysia. Kod mata wangnya ialah MYR dan simbolnya ialah RM. Faktor penukarannya mempunyai 6 digit yang ketara dan ia merupakan mata wang fiat. Ringgi dikenali di seluruh dunia sebagai mata wang yang stabil.

