A(z) NEE-P-S szolgáltatóról

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an American energy company with about 46 gigawatts of generating capacity, revenues of over $17 billion in 2017, and about 14,000 employees throughout the US and Canada. Its subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light (FPL), NextEra Energy Resources, NextEra Energy Partners, Gulf Power Company, and NextEra Energy Services.