Send money to France from Taiwan

Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers to France from Taiwan.

  • 1.30 USD
  • 5.52 USDOur fee
  • 6.82 USDTotal fees
  • =
    993.18 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.939150
Save when you send money to France from Taiwan

Sending 1,000.00 USD withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 USD EUR)
MoneygramCheapest933.73 EUR
1.99 USD0.935594
Remitly931.80 EUR- 1.93 EUR0.00 USD0.931800
Wise930.67 EUR- 3.06 EUR9.03 USD0.939150Mid-market rate
Xe925.58 EUR- 8.15 EUR0.00 USD0.925577
Western Union922.21 EUR- 11.52 EUR0.99 USD0.923127
OFX921.90 EUR- 11.83 EUR0.00 USD0.921900
Xoom919.37 EUR- 14.36 EUR0.00 USD0.919371
Bank of America913.46 EUR- 20.27 EUR0.00 USD0.913459
Chase (US)907.40 EUR- 26.33 EUR5.00 USD0.911960
PayPal895.36 EUR- 38.37 EUR4.99 USD0.899855
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money to France from Taiwan in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD.

    Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient in France.

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD, receive EUR.

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money to France from Taiwan

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What you’ll need for your online money transfer to France from Taiwan

    1

    Register for free.

    Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

    2

    Choose an amount to send.

    Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

    3

    Add recipient’s bank details.

    Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

    4

    Verify your identity.

    For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

    5

    Pay for your transfer.

    Send your money with a bank debit (ACH), wire transfer, or a debit or credit card.

    6

    That’s it.

    We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

How much does it cost to transfer money to France from Taiwan?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in USD to France from Taiwan, you pay a small, flat fee of 4.17 USD + 0.49% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Wise
Fixed fee
4.17 USD
Variable feeup to 122,380 USD/month
0.49%
Variable feemore than 122,380 USD/month
Discount applies

How long will a money transfer to France from Taiwan take?

A money transfer from Taiwan (USD) to France (EUR) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

USD
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

Best ways to send money to France from Taiwan

Protecting you and your money

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

Send money to France from Taiwan with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money to France from Taiwan? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Let's answer some of your questions