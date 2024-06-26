Aktienkurs von POOLBEG PHARMA PLC (POLB.LON)
POOLBEG PHARMA PLC Aktie (POLB.LON) in GBP
1 POLB.LON = 0.13 GBP
Aktieninfos zu POOLBEG PHARMA PLC
POOLBEG PHARMA PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under POLB.LON.
What is the current performance of POLB.LON stock?
As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 0.13 GBP. The market has seen 0.00 GBP change in the price of a POLB.LON share, representing 0.3937% change from the previous close of 0.13 GBP.
On 26-06-2024 POLB.LON stock opened at 0.13 GBP, reached a high of 0.13 GBP, and a low of 0.12 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.13 GBP, while the closing price is 0.13 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.
The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1078613, indicating the level of market activity.
POOLBEG PHARMA PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.13 GBP and a low of 0.12 GBP.
What is the live share price of POOLBEG PHARMA PLC?
When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.
That means if you own one share of POOLBEG PHARMA PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.
Owning a piece of POOLBEG PHARMA PLC is currently worth 0.13 GBP.
Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.
Haftungsausschluss
Der internationale Börsenticker von Wise bietet Informationen nur zu Referenzzwecken. Dieses Tool und diese Plattform bieten keinen Kauf oder Verkauf von Aktien an, und die hier angezeigten Daten sollten nicht als Finanzberatung betrachtet werden.
Alle Anlageentscheidungen sollten nach gründlicher Recherche und Rücksprache mit einem qualifizierten Finanzberater getroffen werden. Wir übernehmen keine Garantie für die Richtigkeit oder Vollständigkeit der bereitgestellten Informationen, und Nutzer sollten bei der Auswahl von Anlagen Vorsicht walten lassen und professionelle Beratung einholen.