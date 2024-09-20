UNION JACK OIL PLC stock information

UNION JACK OIL PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under UJO.LON.

What is the current performance of UJO.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.155 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a UJO.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.155 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 UJO.LON stock opened at 0.155 GBP, reached a high of 0.1589 GBP, and a low of 0.1535 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.155 GBP, while the closing price is 0.155 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 90730, indicating the level of market activity.



UNION JACK OIL PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.1589 GBP and a low of 0.1535 GBP.

What is the live share price of UNION JACK OIL PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of UNION JACK OIL PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of UNION JACK OIL PLC is currently worth 0.155 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.