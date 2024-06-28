TOTALENERGIES stock information

TOTALENERGIES is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TTE.PAR.

What is the current performance of TTE.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 62.33 EUR. The market has seen 0.29 EUR change in the price of a TTE.PAR share, representing 0.4674% change from the previous close of 62.04 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 TTE.PAR stock opened at 62.75 EUR, reached a high of 62.92 EUR, and a low of 61.96 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 62.33 EUR, while the closing price is 62.33 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3842392, indicating the level of market activity.



TOTALENERGIES during the last trading day has seen a high of 62.92 EUR and a low of 61.96 EUR.

What is the live share price of TOTALENERGIES? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of TOTALENERGIES, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of TOTALENERGIES is currently worth 62.33 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.