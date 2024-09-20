TRIPLE POINT ENERGY TRANSITION PLC stock information

TRIPLE POINT ENERGY TRANSITION PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TENT.LON.

What is the current performance of TENT.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.46950000000000003 GBP. The market has seen 0.0055000000000000005 GBP change in the price of a TENT.LON share, representing 1.1853% change from the previous close of 0.46399999999999997 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 TENT.LON stock opened at 0.46 GBP, reached a high of 0.46950000000000003 GBP, and a low of 0.44582 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.46950000000000003 GBP, while the closing price is 0.46950000000000003 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 323326, indicating the level of market activity.



TRIPLE POINT ENERGY TRANSITION PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.46950000000000003 GBP and a low of 0.44582 GBP.

What is the dividend amount of TRIPLE POINT ENERGY TRANSITION PLC? The dividend amount for TRIPLE POINT ENERGY TRANSITION PLC is 26.3800. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of TRIPLE POINT ENERGY TRANSITION PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of TRIPLE POINT ENERGY TRANSITION PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of TRIPLE POINT ENERGY TRANSITION PLC is currently worth 0.46950000000000003 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

