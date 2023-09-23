Skip to main content

Send money using PayNow

Send money using PayNow from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
ASIC regulated
Awarded 5 stars for international money transfers
Get started

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

How to send money using PayNow in 3 easy steps

    Enter amount to send in SGD

    Pay in SGD using PayNow.

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    Send SGD using PayNow, receive USD

    The recipient gets money in USD directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money using PayNow

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is PayNow money transfer?

You can make a PayNow money transfer conveniently through the Wise app or desktop site, simply by scanning the PayNow QR for your payment. All you’ll need to do is set up your Wise money transfer, and pick PayNow as the payment method. You’ll be shown a unique QR code and can then log into your mobile banking service to scan and pay easily.

The QR code you’re provided is specific to your PayNow transfer, so you should not share it with others.

You can send up to 200,000 SGD per transfer when you use PayNow. There’s no limit to the number of transactions you can make - but you’ll need to make sure you’re paying from an account held in your own name.

Learn more about using PayNow.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money using PayNow?

To send money using PayNow with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer using PayNow take?

A money transfer using PayNow (SGD-USD) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

SGD
USD

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

