List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G
  • H
  • I
  • J
  • K
  • L
  • M
  • N
  • O
  • P
  • Q
  • R
  • S
  • T
  • U
  • V
  • W
  • X
  • Y
  • Z
    • p
    PINE

    Alpine Income Property Trust Inc

    POWW

    AMMO Inc

    POWWP

    AMMO Inc

    PRC.PAR

    ARTMARKET COM

    PHGE

    BiomX Inc

    PHGE-U

    BiomX Inc - Units (1 Ord & 1 War)

    PHGE-WS

    BiomX Inc - Warrants (13/12/2023)

    PRTS

    CarParts.com Inc

    PLCE

    Childrens Place Inc

    PTA

    Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund

    PMTS

    CPI Card Group Inc

    PLAY

    Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Inc

    PBB.DEX

    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

    PLOW

    Douglas Dynamics Inc

    PLUS

    ePlus Inc

    PUCK

    Goal Acquisitions Corp

    PUCKU

    Goal Acquisitions Corp - Units (1 Ord & 1 War)

    PUCKW

    Goal Acquisitions Corp - Warrants (11/02/2026)

    PARP.PAR

    GROUPE PARTOUCHE

    PAC

    Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV

    PIG.PAR

    HAULOTTE GROUP

    PI

    Impinj Inc

    PODD

    Insulet Corporation

    PIK

    Kidpik Corp

    PHG

    Koninklijke Philips N.V.

    PTSI

    P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc

    PX

    P10 Inc - Class A

    PIII

    P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A

    PIIIW

    P3 Health Partners Inc - Warrants (19/11/2026)

    PCAR

    Paccar Inc

    PAC.LON

    PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

    PACB

    Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

    PCG-P-A

    Pacific Gas & Electric Company

    PCG-P-B

    Pacific Gas & Electric Company

    PCG-P-C

    Pacific Gas & Electric Company

    PCG-P-D

    Pacific Gas & Electric Company

    PCG-P-E

    Pacific Gas & Electric Company

    PCG-P-G

    Pacific Gas & Electric Company

    PCG-P-H

    Pacific Gas & Electric Company

    PCG-P-I

    Pacific Gas & Electric Company

    PPBI

    Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

    PCRX

    Pacira BioSciences Inc

    PKG

    Packaging Corp Of America

    PTVE

    Pactiv Evergreen Inc

    PACWP

    PacWest Bancorp Depositary Shares Each Representing a 140th Interest in a Share of 7.75 Fixed Rate NonCumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A

    PGY

    Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A

    PGYWW

    Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Warrants(01/09/2027)

    PAGE.LON

    PAGEGROUP PLC

    PD

    Pagerduty Inc

    PAGS

    PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Class A

    PRFX

    PainReform Ltd

    PA8.FRK

    Paion AG

    How to save money when selling or buying international stocks

    • 1

      Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms

      When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

    • 2

      Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right

      When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.

    • 3

      Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals

      Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.

    Learn more about Wise

    Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account

    With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

    Open an accountSend money with Wise

    Receiving money from abroad is easy with Wise

    We make it simple to receive money from overseas.

    Receive money with Wise