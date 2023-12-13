股票列表
搜索在全球最大的證券交易所，包括在納斯達克、紐約證券交易所（NYSE）和倫敦證券交易所（LSE）上市的股票和基金。
p
Alpine Income Property Trust Inc
AMMO Inc
AMMO Inc
ARTMARKET COM
BiomX Inc
BiomX Inc - Units (1 Ord & 1 War)
BiomX Inc - Warrants (13/12/2023)
CarParts.com Inc
Childrens Place Inc
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund
CPI Card Group Inc
Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Inc
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Douglas Dynamics Inc
ePlus Inc
Goal Acquisitions Corp
Goal Acquisitions Corp - Units (1 Ord & 1 War)
Goal Acquisitions Corp - Warrants (11/02/2026)
GROUPE PARTOUCHE
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV
HAULOTTE GROUP
Impinj Inc
Insulet Corporation
Kidpik Corp
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc
P10 Inc - Class A
P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A
P3 Health Partners Inc - Warrants (19/11/2026)
Paccar Inc
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc
Pacira BioSciences Inc
Packaging Corp Of America
Pactiv Evergreen Inc
PacWest Bancorp Depositary Shares Each Representing a 140th Interest in a Share of 7.75 Fixed Rate NonCumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A
Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Class A
Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Warrants(01/09/2027)
PAGEGROUP PLC
Pagerduty Inc
PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Class A
PainReform Ltd
Paion AG
如何在買賣國際股票時慳錢
- 1
幫你避免從交易平台提款時國際匯款的隱藏費用
投資國際股票時你可能需要匯款到海外。Wise費用低而且沒有隱藏收費，讓你慳得更多。
- 2
在適當的時機將資金兌換成其他貨幣
在慣用的交易平台上賣出股票後，股款可以40種不同貨幣存入你的Wise帳戶。將賣出投資所得的美元資金存放在你的Wise帳戶，根據需要隨時進行兌換。
- 3
使用Wise扣賬卡進行日常消費和提款
使用Wise扣賬卡消費非常方便，適用於網上和實體店内的交易，或者從ATM提取現金。交易費全免，絕無隱藏收費。
Wise帳戶幫你避免國際匯款的隱藏費用
透過Wise，你可以用真正的市場匯率中間價輕鬆又慳錢地進行國際交易。銀行經常以免手續費或低成本匯款服務作招徠，但匯率卻有隱藏提價。Wise為你提供真正的市場匯率中間價，讓你可以大大節省國際匯款的費用。