List of stocks
Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.
3U Holding AG
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
Americas Gold and Silver Corp
BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TRUST PLC
CVR Partners LP
Energy Fuels Inc
Frontier Group Holdings Inc
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
Minerva Surgical Inc
Roth CH Acquisition Co - Class A
Roth CH Acquisition Co - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)
Roth CH Acquisition Co - Warrants (20/10/2026)
U Power Ltd
U-Haul Holding Company
U-Haul Holding Company - Series N
U.S. Bancorp.
U.S. Energy Corp
U.S. Gold Corp
U.S. GoldMining Inc
U.S. GoldMining Inc - Warrants (11/04/2028)
U.S. Physical Therapy Inc
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc - Class A
Uber Technologies Inc
Ubiquiti Inc
UBISOFT ENTERTAIN
UBS Group AG
UCB
Ucloudlink Group Inc
Ucommune International Ltd - Class A
Ucommune International Ltd - Warrants (17/11/2025)
Udemy Inc
UDR Inc
UFP Industries Inc
UFP Technologies Inc
UGI Corp
UIL FINANCE LIMITED
UK OIL & GAS PLC
Ulta Beauty Inc
Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc
Ultralife Corp
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.
UMB Financial Corp
UMG
UMH Properties Inc
