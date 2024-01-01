List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G
  • H
  • I
  • J
  • K
  • L
  • M
  • N
  • O
  • P
  • Q
  • R
  • S
  • T
  • U
  • V
  • W
  • X
  • Y
  • Z
    • b
    BCOW

    1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc

    BABA

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

    BIRD

    Allbirds Inc Class A

    BUD

    Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

    BANX

    ArrowMark Financial Corp

    BATRA

    Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class A

    BATRK

    Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Class C

    BCEL

    Atreca Inc - Class A

    BOOM.LON

    AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC

    BCP.LIS

    B.COM.PORTUGUES

    BOSC

    B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

    BGS

    B&G Foods Inc

    BSGR.AMS

    B&S Group

    BTG

    B2gold Corp

    BW

    Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

    BW-P-A

    Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

    BWNB

    Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

    BWSN

    Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

    BAB.LON

    BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

    BBLN

    Babylon Holdings Ltd - Class A

    BLZE

    Backblaze Inc - Class A

    BMI

    Badger Meter Inc

    BA.LON

    BAE SYSTEMS PLC

    BIDU

    Baidu Inc

    BGCG.LON

    BAILLIE GIFFORD CHINA GROWTH TRUST PLC

    BGEU.LON

    BAILLIE GIFFORD EUROPEAN GROWTH TRUST PLC

    BGS.LON

    BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC

    BCSF

    Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

    BAIN.PAR

    BAINS MER MONACO

    BYU

    Baiyu Holdings Inc

    BKR

    Baker Hughes Co - Class A

    BAKK.LON

    BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC

    BKKT

    Bakkt Holdings Inc - Class A

    BKKT-WS

    Bakkt Holdings Inc Warrant

    BCPC

    Balchem Corp

    BBY.LON

    BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

    BALL

    Ball Corp

    BLDP

    Ballard Power Systems Inc

    BALY

    Ballys Corporation

    BCG.LON

    BALTIC CLASSIFIEDS GROUP PLC

    BALYO.PAR

    BALYO

    BAMNB.AMS

    BAM GROEP KON

    BANC

    Banc of California Inc

    BANC-P-F

    Banc of California Inc

    BANF

    Bancfirst Corp

    BANFP

    BancFirst Corporation 72 Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities

    BBVA

    Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

    BBD

    Banco Bradesco S.A.

    BBDO

    Banco Bradesco S.A.

    BCH

    Banco de Chile

    BLX

    Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E

    BMA

    Banco Macro S.A.

    How to save money when selling or buying international stocks

    • 1

      Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms

      When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

    • 2

      Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right

      When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.

    • 3

      Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals

      Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.

    Learn more about Wise

    Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account

    With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

    开设账户通过 Wise 汇款

    Receiving money from abroad is easy with Wise

    We make it simple to receive money from overseas.

    Receive money with Wise