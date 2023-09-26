Skip to main content

Planning to send money from China to Gabon?

Get the exchange rate you see on Google. Every time. Sign up and get notified when we launch.

Sign up to the waiting list
globe

How to send money to Gabon in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD.

    Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient in Gabon.

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD, receive XAF.

    The recipient gets money in XAF directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

What you’ll need for your online money transfer to Gabon

    1

    Register for free.

    Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

    2

    Choose an amount to send.

    Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

    3

    Add recipient’s bank details.

    Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

    4

    Verify your identity.

    For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

    5

    Pay for your transfer.

    Send your money with a bank debit (ACH), wire transfer, or a debit or credit card.

    6

    That’s it.

    We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers to Gabon

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

Wise works nearly everywhere

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

The user experience is great and it always works flawlessly. Its a breeze to use and You can always check in what stage of the transaction your…

Alvaro Ruiz Ramirez

Published an hour ago

If I use my bank to transfer overseas they convert pounds to Euro at a poor exchange rate then the Euro is again converted to my local currency at a…

David Sage

Published 2 hours ago

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 12 hours ago

Reviews from:

Ready to leave banks behind?

We need you to tell us which currency Wise should support next.

Suggest our next currency