1 TND to TWD stats

The performance of TND to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5970 and a 30 day low of 10.3189. This means the 30 day average was 10.4633. The change for TND to TWD was 2.03.



The performance of TND to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5970 and a 90 day low of 10.2857. This means the 90 day average was 10.3855. The change for TND to TWD was 2.11.