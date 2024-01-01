1 THB to TZS stats

The performance of THB to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 74.5092 and a 30 day low of 71.4764. This means the 30 day average was 73.0462. The change for THB to TZS was 4.24.



The performance of THB to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.5092 and a 90 day low of 69.4960. This means the 90 day average was 71.6187. The change for THB to TZS was 6.49.