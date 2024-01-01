1 THB to TWD stats

The performance of THB to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9137 and a 30 day low of 0.8827. This means the 30 day average was 0.8967. The change for THB to TWD was 3.38.



The performance of THB to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9137 and a 90 day low of 0.8730. This means the 90 day average was 0.8869. The change for THB to TWD was 3.69.