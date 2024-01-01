10 泰铢兑新台币

按实际汇率将 THB 换算成 TWD

10 thb
9.14 twd

฿1.000 THB = NT$0.9137 TWD

20:59 UTC 中间市场汇率
1 THB兑TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
0.91370.9137
0.88270.8730
一般0.89670.8869
更改3.38%3.69%
1 THB to TWD stats

The performance of THB to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9137 and a 30 day low of 0.8827. This means the 30 day average was 0.8967. The change for THB to TWD was 3.38.

The performance of THB to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9137 and a 90 day low of 0.8730. This means the 90 day average was 0.8869. The change for THB to TWD was 3.69.

热门货币

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9211.3841.5270.77783.72418.2861.343
1 EUR1.08611.5021.6580.84490.89119.8521.458
1 CAD0.7230.66611.1040.56260.50913.2160.97
1 AUD0.6550.6030.90610.50954.81411.9720.879

泰铢/新台币汇率
1 THB0.91370 TWD
5 THB4.56848 TWD
10 THB9.13696 TWD
20 THB18.27392 TWD
50 THB45.68480 TWD
100 THB91.36960 TWD
250 THB228.42400 TWD
500 THB456.84800 TWD
1000 THB913.69600 TWD
2000 THB1,827.39200 TWD
5000 THB4,568.48000 TWD
10000 THB9,136.96000 TWD
新台币/泰铢汇率
1 TWD1.09446 THB
5 TWD5.47230 THB
10 TWD10.94460 THB
20 TWD21.88920 THB
50 TWD54.72300 THB
100 TWD109.44600 THB
250 TWD273.61500 THB
500 TWD547.23000 THB
1000 TWD1,094.46000 THB
2000 TWD2,188.92000 THB
5000 TWD5,472.30000 THB
10000 TWD10,944.60000 THB