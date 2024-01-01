1 THB to CAD stats

The performance of THB to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0385 and a 30 day low of 0.0371. This means the 30 day average was 0.0376. The change for THB to CAD was 3.52.



The performance of THB to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0385 and a 90 day low of 0.0369. This means the 90 day average was 0.0374. The change for THB to CAD was 4.27.