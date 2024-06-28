4IMPRINT GROUP PLC stock information

4IMPRINT GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FOUR.LON.

What is the current performance of FOUR.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 58.60 GBP. The market has seen -0.50 GBP change in the price of a FOUR.LON share, representing -0.8460% change from the previous close of 59.10 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 FOUR.LON stock opened at 60 GBP, reached a high of 60 GBP, and a low of 58.38 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 58.60 GBP, while the closing price is 58.60 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 22751, indicating the level of market activity.



4IMPRINT GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 60 GBP and a low of 58.38 GBP.

What is the live share price of 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC is currently worth 58.60 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

