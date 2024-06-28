CENIT Aktiengesellschaft stock information

CENIT Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CSH.FRK.

What is the current performance of CSH.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 11 EUR. The market has seen 0.10 EUR change in the price of a CSH.FRK share, representing 0.9174% change from the previous close of 10.90 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 CSH.FRK stock opened at 11.10 EUR, reached a high of 11.10 EUR, and a low of 11 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 11 EUR, while the closing price is 11 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1300, indicating the level of market activity.



CENIT Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 11.10 EUR and a low of 11 EUR.

What is the live share price of CENIT Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CENIT Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CENIT Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 11 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

