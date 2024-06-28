COVIVIO HOTELS stock information

COVIVIO HOTELS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under COVH.PAR.

What is the current performance of COVH.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 14.80 EUR. The market has seen -0.05 EUR change in the price of a COVH.PAR share, representing -0.3367% change from the previous close of 14.85 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 COVH.PAR stock opened at 14.80 EUR, reached a high of 14.90 EUR, and a low of 14.70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 14.80 EUR, while the closing price is 14.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 585, indicating the level of market activity.



COVIVIO HOTELS during the last trading day has seen a high of 14.90 EUR and a low of 14.70 EUR.

What is the live share price of COVIVIO HOTELS? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of COVIVIO HOTELS, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of COVIVIO HOTELS is currently worth 14.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.