CARNIVAL PLC stock information

CARNIVAL PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CCL.LON.

What is the current performance of CCL.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 13.57 GBP. The market has seen 0.32 GBP change in the price of a CCL.LON share, representing 2.4151% change from the previous close of 13.25 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 CCL.LON stock opened at 13.48 GBP, reached a high of 13.68 GBP, and a low of 13.38 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 13.57 GBP, while the closing price is 13.57 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 956712, indicating the level of market activity.



CARNIVAL PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 13.68 GBP and a low of 13.38 GBP.

What is the live share price of CARNIVAL PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CARNIVAL PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CARNIVAL PLC is currently worth 13.57 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.