CATERPILLAR INC stock information

CATERPILLAR INC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CATR.PAR.

What is the current performance of CATR.PAR stock? As of 27-05-2024, the stock price stands at 327 EUR. The market has seen -1.50 EUR change in the price of a CATR.PAR share, representing -0.4566% change from the previous close of 328.50 EUR.



On 27-05-2024 CATR.PAR stock opened at 326.50 EUR, reached a high of 327 EUR, and a low of 326.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 327 EUR, while the closing price is 327 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 150, indicating the level of market activity.



CATERPILLAR INC during the last trading day has seen a high of 327 EUR and a low of 326.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of CATERPILLAR INC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CATERPILLAR INC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CATERPILLAR INC is currently worth 327 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

