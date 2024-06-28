ARGENX SE stock information

ARGENX SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ARGX.BRU.

What is the current performance of ARGX.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 408.60 EUR. The market has seen -7.80 EUR change in the price of a ARGX.BRU share, representing -1.8732% change from the previous close of 416.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 ARGX.BRU stock opened at 417 EUR, reached a high of 419.30 EUR, and a low of 400.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 408.60 EUR, while the closing price is 408.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 89649, indicating the level of market activity.



ARGENX SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 419.30 EUR and a low of 400.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of ARGENX SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ARGENX SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ARGENX SE is currently worth 408.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

