AGEAS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AGS.BRU.

What is the current performance of AGS.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 42.68 EUR. The market has seen 0.22 EUR change in the price of a AGS.BRU share, representing 0.5181% change from the previous close of 42.46 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 AGS.BRU stock opened at 42.54 EUR, reached a high of 42.78 EUR, and a low of 42.38 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 42.68 EUR, while the closing price is 42.68 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 352681, indicating the level of market activity.



AGEAS during the last trading day has seen a high of 42.78 EUR and a low of 42.38 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of AGEAS? The dividend amount for AGEAS is 1.7500. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

Owning a piece of AGEAS is currently worth 42.68 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

