SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC stock information

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SKG.LON.

What is the current performance of SKG.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 35.30 GBP. The market has seen 0.10 GBP change in the price of a SKG.LON share, representing 0.2841% change from the previous close of 35.20 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 SKG.LON stock opened at 35.48 GBP, reached a high of 35.72 GBP, and a low of 35.02 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 35.30 GBP, while the closing price is 35.30 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 829053, indicating the level of market activity.



SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 35.72 GBP and a low of 35.02 GBP.

What is the live share price of SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC is currently worth 35.30 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.