Scout24 AG stock information

Scout24 AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under G24.DEX.

What is the current performance of G24.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 71.20 EUR. The market has seen -1.25 EUR change in the price of a G24.DEX share, representing -1.7253% change from the previous close of 72.45 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 G24.DEX stock opened at 67.50 EUR, reached a high of 71.95 EUR, and a low of 67.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 71.20 EUR, while the closing price is 71.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 169880, indicating the level of market activity.



Scout24 AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 71.95 EUR and a low of 67.40 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Scout24 AG? The dividend amount for Scout24 AG is 1.2000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of Scout24 AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Scout24 AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Scout24 AG is currently worth 71.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

